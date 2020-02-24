Also available on the NBC app

A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of two of five counts in his weeks-long rape trial. The disgraced Hollywood film producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. He was found not guilty of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. The jury of seven men and five women at the New York Supreme Court took five days to reach their verdict after weeks of graphic testimony which included stories of oral sex, rape, masturbation and lewd propositions.

