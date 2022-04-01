Harry Styles must be feeling that watermelon sugar high, because he's "really happy at the moment." While chatting with SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" about the release of his new single "As It Was," the 28-year-old got candid about his contentment with his life and music. "I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it's the first time I feel like I'm making music and putting music out from a real place of personal freedom," he shared.

