Harry Styles Reveals Why He Turned Down Playing Prince Eric In 'The Little Mermaid'

Harry Styles is breaking his silence on the movie role that almost was. The "Sign of the Times" singer was in the running to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" opposite Halle Bailey, but he reportedly turned the role down. In a new interview with The Face, Harry confirmed that he was in discussions to join the movie's cast, but he's ultimately focusing on a different avenue career-wise. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," he told the magazine. Harry also addressed being on the short list to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's anticipated biopic on The King of Rock 'n' Roll, a role that ultimately went to Austin Butler.

