Harry Styles Reveals If He's Ready For A One Direction Reunion

Is Harry Styles ready for One Direction to get back together? In a new cover story with Rolling Stone, the "Kiwi" singer revealed that he hasn't totally nixed the idea of his beloved band reuniting. "I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way," he said. Harry explained the terms on which he and his ex-bandmates – Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik – would ever join up to make music again. He also suggested that he'll always have a bond with the four no matter what, saying, "Above all, we're the people who went through that. We're always going to have that, even if we're not the closest."

