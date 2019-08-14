Harry Styles 'Respectfully' Declines Prince Eric Role In 'The Little Mermaid' (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Harry Styles isn't heading "Under the Sea" after all. The former One Direction singer passed on the chance to play Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," according to multiple reports. Fans were especially disappointed, following premature tweets that falsely confirmed that Harry had officially signed on. Though it remains unclear who will portray the dreamy male lead, a "decision should come shortly," per Variety.

