Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were reportedly close to crossing paths at the gym this week. The exes were each photographed leaving the same private gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as seen in photos obtained by multiple outlets. According to Us Weekly, the "Late Night Talking" singer and the "Booksmart" director got in their workouts at the gym more than two hours apart, therefore missing running into each other. This is the second time in three months that the two went to the same studio on the same day; a run-in was averted back in February when Harry reportedly left the gym a few hours after Olivia had gotten her workout in.

