Harry Styles left a special note for a fan after he had car troubles outside of her home. Theadora revealed on social media that the “Adore You” singer’s car broke down and he waited inside her house for roadside assistance, but she wasn’t there. Harry left a handwritten note. “Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," read the handwritten letter from Styles. “I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry,” he wrote. The superstar also signed a copy of her album, fed her fish, and invited his adoring fan to a future performance.

