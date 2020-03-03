Also available on the NBC app

Harry Styles says his life would have at least one significant difference if he hadn't made it in the music business! The superstar joked with RADIO.com recently that he'd be "a virgin" if he weren't a recording artist, adding that his latest album "Fine Line" is "the sound of a 25-year-old navigating, having sex and feeling sad." Harry shared why making the record will go down as such a "fond" memory and explained the gratitude he has for being able to reflect on such personal themes. And, the former One Direction member teases his Halloween costume idea inspired by the hit Netflix docuseries "Cheer" – and its breakout star, Jerry Harris.

Appearing: