Harry Styles' Hollywood Hills Mansion Is Up For Grabs – You Have To See Inside!

Are you down to live in Harry Styles' soon-to-be former home? You can – for just under $7 million. The pop star's Hollywood Hills estate is reportedly selling for just $12,500 more than he paid for it three years ago, making it quite the steal! Check out Harry's swanky pad, complete with stunning views, a movie theater and private terrace. Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing and declined to comment.

