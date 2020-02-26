Also available on the NBC app

Harry Styles is speaking out. The musician was on the “Today” show, and he briefly broke his silence on being mugged at knifepoint in London on Valentine’s day, assuring fans that he’s “ok.” While at the “Today” show, he also performed some of his bops including “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.” He also dished about his friendship with Lizzo, saying there might be a possible collaboration on the horizon. The appearance comes after he stepped out at the 2020 Brit Awards last week, where he appeared calm and collected on the red carpet.

