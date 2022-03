Also available on the nbc app

Harry Styles is ready to serve up the album of the summer! The "Watermelon Sugar" singer announced on Wednesday that his third solo studio album, "Harry's House," will be released this May. In the first teaser for the album, the former One Direction bandmate can be seen walking onstage and looking straight into a camera as a yellow house suddenly lifts around him.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 1 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution