Harry Shum Jr. Says His Pregnant Wife Is His 'Hero': Find Out Why!

Also available on the NBC app

At the pouring of the Actor statuettes for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry "Crazy Rich Asians" star Harry Shum Jr. tells Access how incredibly meaningful it is he's been named a SAG Ambassador for 2019. Plus, Harry calls his wife, who is 6-months pregnant, his hero. And, the "Shadowhunters" star explains why he's excited to see "Will & Grace" star Megan Mullally host the SAG Awards.

Appearing: