Harry Shum Jr. & His Wife Dish About Their Pregnancy At The People's Choice Awards!

"Crazy Rich Asians" star Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara talk with Access at the 2018 People's Choice Awards about how they're expecting a baby girl!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, harry shum jr, crazy rich asians, harry shum jr crazy rich asians, harry shum jr wife, peoples choice awards, harry shum jr wife pregnant, 2018 peoples choice awards, pcas, shadowhunters, awards show, actors, glee, award shows, harry shum jr shadowhunters, harry shum jr glee, 2018 pcas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.