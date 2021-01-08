Also available on the nbc app

Jessie Cave's little boy is on the mend. The British actress happily announced that her 3-month-old son Tenn was discharged from the hospital following his diagnosis with COVID-19. "Baby is home now," she posted. "Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody." The update came two days after the 33-year-old "Harry Potter" star revealed that her newborn had tested positive for coronavirus, just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England's third national lockdown. She shared with fans at the time, "He's okay and doing well, but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. The strain is super powerful and contagious, so I do hope people take extra care in the coming weeks."

