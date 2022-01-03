HBO Max's "Harry Potter" reunion had a bit of an Emma mix-up! The "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special, which debuted on New Year's Day, accidentally included a decades-old photo of actress Emma Roberts rather than one for Emma Watson. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the mistake during a scene where Watson discussed her childhood memories of her dad reading the "Harry Potter" books to her and her brother.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight