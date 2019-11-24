Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood restaurateur Harry Morton has died. The 38-year-old passed away on Nov. 23, Access Hollywood confirms. Harry's younger brother, Matthew, found him unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home, a source told People magazine. Per reports, no foul play is suspected and an autopsy report remains pending. Harry was formerly a co-owner of the Viper Room and founded the Mexican restaurant chain Pink Taco. He was also known for his personal life, which included romantic ties to a number of celebrities over the years including Lindsay Lohan, Demi Moore, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

Appearing: