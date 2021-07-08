Britney Spears Says She Wants Dad Jamie Charged With 'Conservatorship Abuse' During New Court Hearing
Harry Hamlin is weighing in on his daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick. On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, the “Mad Men” actor had a unique take on the age gap between his 20-year-old daughter, Amelia, and the 38-year-old “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star. “My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which, to me, is odd,” he said. “But then again, every time I think about it, I think of myself and Ursula Andress, when I was 14 years younger than she, when we had Dimitri. So, I can't really complain, right?”