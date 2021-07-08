Main Content

Harry Hamlin Weighs In On 'Odd' Age Difference Between Daughter Amelia & Boyfriend Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin is weighing in on his daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick. On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, the “Mad Men” actor had a unique take on the age gap between his 20-year-old daughter, Amelia, and the 38-year-old “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” star. “My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which, to me, is odd,” he said. “But then again, every time I think about it, I think of myself and Ursula Andress, when I was 14 years younger than she, when we had Dimitri. So, I can't really complain, right?”

