Harry Connick Jr.'s Gift For Debra Messing Once Went Horribly Wrong: 'She Was Highly Allergic'

Harry Connick Jr. is opening up about a major birthday fail he had with Debra Messing! In a fun round of "Backstage Banter" with All Access co-host Kit Hoover, the actor opened up about the time he surprised his "Will & Grace" co-star with flowers, not knowing she was "highly allergic." "She wasn't thrilled with the outcome – she was thrilled with the gesture," he said. Harry also spilled details about working with Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger – and he talked about "Dolphin Tale" co-star Morgan Freeman's fantastic singing voice!

