Harry Connick Jr. Thought 'Never In A Million Years' He Would Get A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Harry Connick Jr. stopped by Access Daily to chat about his new album "True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter." The entertainer reveals to host Mario Lopez that he "never in a million years" thought he would snag a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Harry also gushes over his former co-star Renee Zellweger, who is set to honor him at his Walk of Fame ceremony, saying that he admires her infinitely. The singer also talks about returning to Broadway to sing his new album.

