Harrison Ford has a canine pal in his new movie "The Call Of The Wild." Getting a little wild is nothing new for Harrison. We have video proof that he is not afraid to go the distance. Back in 2008 Access Hollywood was behind the scenes as Harrison shot a PSA where he waxed his chest hair for a good cause, and we recently waxed nostalgic with the star. "The Call of the Wild" in theaters on Feb. 21, 2020.

