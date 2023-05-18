Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart looked so in love as they hit the red carpet in a rare appearance! The longtime couple were in the spotlight on Thursday at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his new movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Harrison and Calista took to the red carpet hand-in-hand while also in style, with the 80-year-old actor sporting a classic black-and-white tuxedo and his 58-year-old wife opted for a solid black flowy gown and her short dirty blonde hair down in beachy waves. Harrison and Calista first met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards when the "Indiana Jones" actor was legally separated from his second wife, Melissa Mathison. The pair then made one of their first public appearances together at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 and then finally tied the knot in New Mexico in 2010.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight