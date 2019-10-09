Harley Quinn Smith Shares Dad Kevin Smith's Father-Daughter Vision For 'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot'

Also available on the NBC app

Harley Quinn Smith is bringing things full circle. The actress tells Access about teaming up with dad Kevin Smith and longtime family friend Jason Mewes for "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot," nearly two decades after she appeared in the franchise as just a baby. Why was the father-daughter element of the newest film so important to Kevin as a filmmaker? Harley also reflects on filming "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with director Quentin Tarantino and star Brad Pitt, and jokes that Kevin was jealous of her opportunity to work opposite the icons. Also, she shares how she reacted to Kevin publicly spilling the beans on how he met her boyfriend – a story she'd specifically told him not to tell! Tickets for the Oct. 15 and 17 nationwide release of "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot" are available at FathomEvents.com/Reboot.

