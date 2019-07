Also available on the NBC app

At the CBS upfronts, "Happy Together" stars Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West and Felix Mallard dish to Access about their new comedy about a pop star who goes to live with his accountant and his accountant's wife. With Harry Styles a producer on the show, did Felix get to chat with him about his character, Cooper? "Happy Together" premieres Mon., Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

Appearing: