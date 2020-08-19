Also available on the nbc app

Unable to sleep one night, 23-year-old Hannah Potts reportedly told her mother she was going to the barn to take pictures of animals. The next morning, Hannah's mother saw her car keys were still at home, but Hannah was not. Then, her family got a call about a disturbing recording Hannah posted on Facebook, alleging that she was being kidnapped. Local police called in the FBI to help, but there was allegedly no kidnapping: Hannah was at a friend's home. Hannah and the two friends she was with were arrested and all charged with false informing and have all pleaded not guilty. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to Hannah's sister, Brittany Schonaman, about what her family went through.

