Hannah Brown's mom is throwing some serious shade at her daughter's ex fiancé! The former Bachelorette's mom took to Instagram to wish her youngest a Happy Birthday – but she also seemingly took a serious dig at Jed Wyatt. "Thank you God for letting him stay with me a little bit longer. You listened to my prayers and he is going to have a wonderful life," Hannah's mom wrote on Instagram, referencing her son Patrick's sobriety. "Best Mother's Day anyone could ask for and I don't have a son in law that hurts my ears when he sings!!! [prayers] answered!!!"

