Hannah Brown's ex Jed Wyatt just low-key shaded her after she faced major backlash for saying the N-word. Mike Johnson, who competed for Hannah's final rose during her stint on "The Bachelorette," shared a message about the power of using one’s platform for good in response to the controversy. "Words are powerful. We are responsible for our words – the ones we use in error and the ones we choose carefully to build a path forward." After reading the post, Jed added his two cents.

