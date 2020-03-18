Also available on the nbc app

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are officially apart of the same "quarantine crew" and they aren't letting social distancing get in the way of it! The exes are igniting some major romance rumors while the pair are quarantining together in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak. The duo increased speculation that they're dating with a new TikTok video that confirmed the exes will seemingly be spending a lot of time together for the foreseeable future.

Appearing: