Hannah Brown Surprises Young 'Bachelorette' And 'DWTS' Superfan At Children's Hospital

Hannah Brown had the sweetest Halloween! The former "Bachelorette" and current "Dancing with the Stars" contestant spent her Oct. 31 at Children's Hospital Los Angeles with ballroom partner Alan Bersten. During her visit, Hannah surprised a young patient and superfan named Coco, and the big moment was captured on video. "I got the best treat hanging with all the cool kids at @childrensla today!" she later wrote on Instagram.

