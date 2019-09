Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Brown can't get away from the rose petals! The former "Bachelorette" dishes to Access Hollywood about snagging the highest score of the night on the second week of "Dancing with the Stars." Hannah reveals that she is "so happy" for her ex Peter Weber snagging the lead role as "Bachelor." The former beauty queen also jokes that the exes will never "live down" having sex in a windmill several times.

