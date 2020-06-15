Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Brown to the rescue! The former "Bachelorette" saved a man from drowning while white-water rafting with her family. "How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee river today," the man's girlfriend tweeted about the scary incident. "She was on the river with us. Our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him,” she added.

