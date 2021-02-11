Also available on the nbc app

Hannah Brown is getting honest about her longtime struggle with body image. The former "Bachelorette" opened up to fans in a candid and personal video on her YouTube channel, reflecting on her up-and-down relationship with food, fitness and self-esteem. The 26-year-old described the multiple "extreme" diets she tried during her pageant years as a teen and how she later developed disordered eating, anxiety and depression. Hannah went on to confess that the unhealthy habits continued into her time on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," and even her winning turn on "Dancing with the Stars" tested her confidence. But now, the reality star realizes her sense of worth and accomplishment can't be tied to her looks and that accepting and learning to love herself as she is, instead of how she believes she compares to someone else, is the real key to inner peace.

