It's over! Hannah Brown has officially moved on from the "Quarantine Crew." Hannah said goodbye to Florida and made her way back home to Alabama after several weeks of quarantining with her ex Tyler Cameron and his friends. Tyler's best bud Matt James, who is also part of the "Quarantine crew," broke the news on Instagram. "Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, her and Marshall drove home late last night, they want to ride this thing out with their families," he said, referring to Hannah and her pal Marshall Eads.

