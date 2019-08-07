Hannah Brown Has 'Beef' With Tyler Cameron After His Dates With Gigi Hadid

Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Brown is speaking out about Tyler Cameron's dates with Gigi Hadid! "The Bachelorette" star addressed Tyler's high-profile outings with the supermodel during an episode of Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. The Alabama native admitted she has "beef" with the current situation after Tyler spent the night at her apartment two nights before. "We are not dating-dating, at all," Hannah said. "We hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing there's still something there… and yeah, I wish I would've gotten a little more than two days."

