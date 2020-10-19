Main Content

Hannah Brown Gives Number To Mystery Man: 'Maybe We'll Show Our Kids This Someday'| Bachelor Brief

10/19/20
Hannah Brown is single and out there ready to mingle! The former beauty queen may no longer be the official "Bachelorette," but she's still looking to hand out some roses! Hannah took to her Instagram story to document herself taking a big risk by leaving her number on a mystery man's car in Los Angeles. "Here’s what’s happening. This beautiful specimen of a human walked by me. He was so cute, we kind of smiled at each other I think," she explained.

