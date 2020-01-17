Also available on the NBC app

Hannah Brown is unleashing the beast once again! The "Bachelorette" alum documented her first boxing training session after revealing that her New Year's resolution is to be "overall healthier." The 25-year-old reality star shared the workout on her Instagram Story and wrote, "First day. I only thought I was going to throw up once. Victory." Hannah also tested her coordination skills on the speedbag before joking, "Beast mode is in my blood. By next week, we are going to be rollin'."

Appearing: