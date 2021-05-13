Also available on the nbc app

Hannah Brown…a Swiftie? The former ‘Bachelorette’ star is admitting that she has slid into the pop singer’s direct messages, during a game of Never Have I Ever, “It’s usually girls that I’m obsessed with, like Taylor Swift. She saw all of the messages,” she said. “I had to go back and take away some of the messages that I sent her.” But Hannah isn’t the only one in the relationship admitting to fanning out over their favorite celebs online. During the game posted on Hannah’s YouTube channel, her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, admitted he has done it too. “The most notable is definitely Billie Eilish.” He said.

Appearing: