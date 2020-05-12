Also available on the nbc app

It's been one year since Jed Wyatt popped the big question to Hannah Brown on "The Bachelorette," and Hannah just admitted that she was faking a smile during that major life moment. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the "DWTS" champ writes that she remembers thinking, "Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...But gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would."

