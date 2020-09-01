Also available on the nbc app

Hannah Ann Sluss is opening up! The reality star got candid with Access Hollywood about the "wacky" year she's faced, including her dramatic relationship with Peter Weber. Hannah shared that she put "differences aside" with Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller and Kelsey Weier to start a friendship after their time on "The Bachelor." Hannah Ann also got candid about her dating life and revealed if she's interested in anyone from Bachelor Nation. Plus, the model opened up about her health and wellness habits, including sipping on her go-to immunity boosting prebiotic soda poppi, which she is a paid spokesperson for.

Appearing: