Hannah Ann Sluss Is Still Judging Peter Weber's 'Manhood'Bachelor Brief

04/10/20
Hannah Ann Sluss is continuing to drag her ex-fiancé's manhood. The 23-year-old appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off The Vine" podcast and shared what she really thinks of Peter Weber's "manhood." When asked to compare it to a vegetable, the cauliflower "because it has no taste." "Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's just bland," she said. "There's no taste." Just hours after her shady comments, Hannah Ann then whipped up a snack of cauliflower.

bachelor, bachelor news, peter weber, hannah ann, chris harrison
