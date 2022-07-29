An autopsy report has revealed that Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas died in March after undergoing cosmetic surgery. Per the report, the 58-year-old died of a collapsed lung sustained during the procedure. The former beauty queen had traveled to Jupiter, Fl., from Nashville, Tenn., to undergo liposuction on her back, arms and stomach. In addition, she had previous breast implants removed, as well as a breast lift.

