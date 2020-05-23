Main Content

Hana Kimura, 'Terrace House' Star & Pro Wrestler, Dies At 22

Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura has died at just 22 years old. The "Terrace House" star passed away on Friday according to a Twitter statement from Stardom Wrestling's English-language account. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," the tweet read in part. A cause of death was not confirmed as of Saturday but fans and fellow wrestlers noted that Kimura had posted troubling social media posts in her final days including a series of tweets in Japanese that included a phrase reportedly translating to "I don't want to be human anymore."

