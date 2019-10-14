Also available on the nbc app

Miguel Cervantes revealed the tragic news that his 3-year-old daughter has passed away after battling epilepsy. "The machines are off. her bed is empty. the quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning," the "Hamilton" star wrote on Instagram. "She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after." His wife Kelly shared the same message on her Instagram. Their daughter suffered from infantile spasms which is a "rare and severe form of epilepsy," according to a CureEpilepsy.org link the actor shared on his Instagram.

