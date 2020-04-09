Also available on the nbc app

The "Hamilton" cast just pulled off the ultimate surprise! Nine-year-old Aubrey’s birthday wish was to see "Hamilton" on stage, but the performance was canceled due to the pandemic. Enter John Krasinski, who surprised Aubrey on his YouTube show, "Some Good News," with a Zoom reunion of the entire cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I was like, I feel like I'm having delusions. This can't be real. I was speechless," she told Access Hollywood. Access also got the lowdown from "Hamilton" original cast member Renee Elise Goldsberry and choreographer/performer Stephanie Klemons about how the surprise came to be.

