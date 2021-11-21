Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Halyna Hutchins, 'Rust' Cinematographer Fatally Shot On Set, Being Laid To Rest In Private Funeral

CLIP11/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Halyna Hutchins' loved ones are bidding her an emotional farewell. Family and close friends will gather for a memorial service this weekend where the "Rust" cinematographer's ashes are being interred. Hutchins' husband, Matt, reflected on Hutchins' legacy in an emotional statement, calling her loss a "suffocating stillness." Hutchins was killed when "Rust" star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set he was told did not contain live rounds. No charges have been filed.

Appearing:
Tags: halyna hutchins, rust movie, rust shooting, halyna hutchins rust, Alec Baldwin, halyna hutchins cinematographer
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.