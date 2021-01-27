Also available on the nbc app

Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin are going to be parents! The musician took to Instagram to share the exciting baby news with her 22 million followers and she tagged her 37-year-old beau in the post. He commented on the announcement, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." The singer replied, "I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Here's everything you need to know about Halsey's new man.

