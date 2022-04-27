Main Content

Halsey Warns They Could Go 'MIA' After Being 'In & Out Of The Hospital' For Weeks

Halsey is opening up about her ongoing health challenges. The 27-year-old singer shared a selfie of them lying in bed and holding up a peace sign on their Instagram Story on Monday with a health update. "I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time," they wrote in part. Halsey first revealed her endometriosis diagnosis with fans in 2017 and has been open about her ongoing health complications.

