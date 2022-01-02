Main Content

Halsey Shares Precious Video Montage Of 5-Month-Old Son Ender: 'Can't Wait For A Year Full Of You'

CLIP01/02/22

Halsey is looking forward to more quality time with their son in 2022! On New Year's Day, the "Life's A Mess" singer shared a video compilation from baby Ender's first few months of life. The proud parent showed the little one gazing up at her, cuddling with loved ones, drinking milk, taking a bath, enjoying a boat ride and more. The caption read, "Can't wait for a year full of YOU!"

Tags: Halsey, Baby, celebrity, music, parenting, entertainment, Hollywood
