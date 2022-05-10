Main Content

Halsey has given fans a health update. The 27-year-old singer, who uses she/they pronouns, shared selfie videos on their Instagram Story Tuesday to reveal what's really going on with them following multiple hospitalizations. "It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease," she said, listing four other diagnoses she's been given so far. Halsey's update comes as she's preparing for their "Love And Power" tour.

