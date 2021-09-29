Also available on the nbc app

Halsey is celebrating their birthday and giving fans a major gift. The "Graveyard" singer turned 27 on Wednesday and celebrated the milestone by sharing never-before-seen photos of their newborn Ender Ridley. "The best birthday gift there is," Halsey wrote alongside two adorable snaps of their 2-month-old. Halsey, who uses she/ they pronouns, welcomed their first child with partner Alev Aydin on July 14. In the precious snaps, Alev is holding onto Ender who is rocking a multicolored onsie and blue beanie.

