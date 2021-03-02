Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Halsey Says Her Pregnancy Was ‘100% Planned’: ‘I Tried Very Hard For This BB’

CLIP03/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Halsey is speaking out about her pregnancy. The pop star took to her Instagram story to shut down any speculating about her having a baby or her situation writing, “Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.” The “Without Me” singer announced that she was expecting her first child with Alev Aydin by posting a series of photos showing off her baby bump in late January 2021 writing, “Surprise!” in the caption.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Halsey, babies, parenting, pregnancies, alev aydin
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.