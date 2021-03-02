Also available on the nbc app

Halsey is speaking out about her pregnancy. The pop star took to her Instagram story to shut down any speculating about her having a baby or her situation writing, “Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.” The “Without Me” singer announced that she was expecting her first child with Alev Aydin by posting a series of photos showing off her baby bump in late January 2021 writing, “Surprise!” in the caption.

